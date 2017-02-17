Maryland Senate OKs Metro Safety Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has approved a measure for a Metro safety program, after the federal government threatened to withhold millions of dollars.

The Senate voted 45-0 on Friday for the bill, which now goes to the House.

Federal officials announced last week they would withhold funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new Metro safety commission.

The District already has approved the measure. The legislation has received initial approval in both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly, but a final bill has not yet been passed.

Officials said they would withhold about $8.9 million from the city and two states through April. That could grow to roughly $15 million through the end of fiscal year 2017, if the commission isn’t created by then.

