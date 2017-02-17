Orioles Holding Tryouts For Ballgirls And Ballboys On March 4

BALTIMORe (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will conduct an open tryout to find ballgirls and ballboys for the 2017 season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, March 4.
The judges will include members of the Orioles’ front office and CBS RADIO personalities Greg Caprenter, co-host of Today’s 101.9 WLIF’s morning show, and Reagan Warfield, co-host of MIX 106.5’s morning show.
Outgoing and athletic men and women ages 18 and older who are interested in serving as ballboys and ballgirls for the Orioles during the upcoming 2017 season are invited to try out for a position at Oriole Park beginning at noon on March 4.
Those interested should dress casually, bring their own gloves, and use the Home Plate Plaza entrance to Oriole Park on the southwest corner of the ballpark. Resumes are also recommended. Complimentary parking will be available in Lot A.
In addition to being able to handle a glove and field ground balls, interested candidates should be personable, customer-service oriented, and available to work the entire 2017 season.