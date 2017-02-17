WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Orioles Reliever Donnie Hart ‘Is Healthy And Ready To Go’

February 17, 2017 2:55 PM
Baltimore Orioles, Donnie Hart, Spring Training

Orioles reliever Donnie Hart joined the show today to talk about last year’s campaign, his off season habits and expectations for the 2017 season.

Donnie Hart says he’s excited to be back with the Orioles and is hoping to build off his performance in 2016. “It was a fun year, that’s for sure. I was fortunate enough to have the guys in the bullpen that we have. We had three All-Star relief pitchers in our bullpen and those guys made it easier for me whenever I got up there, but it was a lot of fun,” said Hart.

Health has been an issue early on with the Orioles just a week into Spring Training after news of Tillman broke, but Donnie tells us that he’s feeling 100 percent and ready to go.

He also gives us some insight into the mindset of the rest of the bullpen and the type of work the staff puts in together saying.

The Orioles first Spring game comes next Friday, February 24 against the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 p.m.
