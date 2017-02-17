WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Over 100 Firefighters Respond To Northwest Baltimore Fire

February 17, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Fire Department, Warehouse fire, Water Main Break

Baltimore (WJZ) – More than 100 firefighters worked overnight to control a massive 4-alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore.

Flames burst from the inside of the warehouse starting around 9 o’clock last night. 120 firefighters rushed to the foot of TV Hill and the 41st street bridge next to the JFX.

The cut up building with multiple floors and additions made it difficult to get the flames under control. Dense smoke settled into the valley and towered overhead. Officials shut down the JFX at Northern Parkway as smoke made its way to the highway. The bridge at 41st street was also shutdown as firefighters worked through the night.

Firefighters had to break open the building’s boarded-up windows and were able to get water onto the fire from above. They did not go inside the warehouse fearing that it may be unstable and collapse on them.

The warehouse was empty and up for sale.

It’s not clear what may have caused the fire. The warehouse used to be home to a tire factory and was on track for redevelopment.

Roads nearby were reopened around 1:30 am. The fire did not damage any of the neighboring buildings and no injuries were reported .

Meanwhile not far from the scene a water main break caused problems for residents in the area. Water gushed out onto the street along Keystone Avenue in Woodberry while crews battled the warehouse fire just a few streets away. So far no word if the two are connected.

Some residents near the break were evacuated for a short time, but have since been able to return to their homes.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia