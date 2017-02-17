WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Co-Worker

February 17, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old man is now behind bars after police say he fatally stabbed a co-worker Thursday.

Edwin Vargas has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Iran Timmons.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 12:15 p.m., in the 600 block of E. Eager St.

Responding officers found Timmons with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation found that Timmons and Vargas both worked at a store there, and there was an argument between the two.

Vargas is accused of stabbing Timmons during that argument, resulting in his death.

