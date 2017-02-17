Police Arrest Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Co-Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old man is now behind bars after police say he fatally stabbed a co-worker Thursday.
Edwin Vargas has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Iran Timmons.
Police say the stabbing happened just before 12:15 p.m., in the 600 block of E. Eager St.
Responding officers found Timmons with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation found that Timmons and Vargas both worked at a store there, and there was an argument between the two.
Vargas is accused of stabbing Timmons during that argument, resulting in his death.
