Prince George’s Co. Officer Sentenced For Taking Upskirt Photos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County police officer who pleaded guilty to taking upskirt photos of women has been sentenced.
James Sims was given a one year suspended sentence and three years of supervised probation, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks.
Sims pleaded guilty last month to four counts of visual surveillance with prurient interest and two counts of misconduct in office for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women.
The investigation into Sims began back in June 2016, after a D.C. off-duty police officer reported that Sims took an upskirt photo of her at the Sports Authority in Bowie.
