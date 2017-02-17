Reward Offered, Sketch Released Of Person Of Interest In Assault Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have released a sketch of a person of interest in an assault case, and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The man in the sketch is a person of interest in an assault case that happened at Lime Kiln Park in Westminster, on January 25.

He is described as a clean shaven man with dark skin, 5’8”, with a slender build, and between 18 and 25 years old.

The person of interest was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information about this man or the case, contact Det. Cory Vandegrift at cvandegrift@ccg.carr.org or (443) 277-3546.

A $2,500 reward is being offered by the Westminster Police Department for any tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in this case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook