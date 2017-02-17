Terps Playing For Big Ten Title Against Wisconsin On Sunday

Keith Cavanaugh of the Terrapin Times joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Terps playing for the Big Ten title against Wisconsin on Sunday.
Maryland, Wisconsin and Purdue are now in a tie for first place in the Big Ten.
The Terps can claim sole possession of first by beating the Badgers on Sunday in Madison if Michigan State beats Purdue on Saturday.
Keith Cavanaugh said, “They’re finding ways to win. They’re road warriors for sure and I like their chances this Sunday against Wisconsin.”
Maryland and Wisconsin both won on the other team’s home court last season, which was Maryland’s only home conference loss during its first two years in the Big Ten. Maryland is currently 6-1 on the road in Big Ten play.
Tune in to hear the full interview below: