The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of February 18th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show Best Of includes interviews with Orioles Manager Buck Showalter and Orioles General Manager Dan Duquette. Both joined the show live from Sarasota, FL as pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

BUCK SHOWALTER

Showalter began by talking about re-signing Mark Trumbo in the off-season and a possible new nickname for Trumbo saying, “they call him the ‘wind turnarounderer,’ spell that…now we’re excited and Mark’s excited we were letting him pick out his Silver Slugger picture with the rest of the clubhouse.”

As for the timeline of the Trumbo re-sign Buck said, “Mark is more about playing the game…he wasn’t going to sit around until mid February trying to figure out where he was going to be.”

Buck went on to talk about the Orioles’ possible young starters in the rotation, and how this Orioles team could be better and improve from last year.

With players like Adam Jones, Mychal Givens and Welington Castillo all participating in the World Baseball Classic this year, Buck joked about wanting his players back early saying, “I’ll go on record and say I’m not pulling for the Dominican to win I want them out in the first round.”

DAN DUQUETTE

Dan started by talking about pitchers and catchers reporting and working out today and whether or not this is his favorite time of the year saying, “it’s one of the great days of the year when pitchers and catchers report, it’s a sign of Spring and everybody has hope for the new season.”

When asked about players missing time for being a part of the World Baseball Classic Dan said, “the World Baseball Classic has done a lot of good things in terms of growing the game featuring the top players in the world playing for their home countries…you have to keep an eye on pitchers workloads.”

Dan went on to talk about possible additions to their lineup in the near future, and trying to find those diamond in the rough players that have been his specialty in Baltimore.