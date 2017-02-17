WEATHER BLOG: Here Comes The Warm Up

Hi Everyone!
T.G.I.F.!
And here comes that warm up! HUZZAH! (Look that word up 🙂 !) And let me tell you just how impressive this warm up REALLY is. We will be in arm’s reach of 70° on Sunday. A cold front will move through the area Sunday night. By Tuesday our daytime high will drop by 14°. From 66° to 52°. OR inotherwords from WARM to MILD. A February cold front. WOW!
Our next chance of rain will be Tuesday night, and Wednesday, as ANOTEHR warm front runs up the Eastern Seaboard. HUZZAH! (Really look it up.)
Have a fine, and safe weekend!
T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!!
MB!