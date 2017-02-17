WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

WEATHER BLOG: Here Comes The Warm Up

February 17, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

And here comes that warm up! HUZZAH! (Look that word up 🙂 !) And let me tell you just how impressive this warm up REALLY is. We will be in arm’s reach of 70° on Sunday. A cold front will move through the area Sunday night. By Tuesday our daytime high will drop by 14°. From 66° to 52°. OR inotherwords from WARM to MILD. A February cold front. WOW!

Our next chance of rain will be Tuesday night, and Wednesday, as ANOTEHR warm front runs up the Eastern Seaboard. HUZZAH! (Really look it up.)

Have a fine, and safe weekend!

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!!

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia