Driver Cited After Collision With Train

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was given several citations after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a CSX train Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 1:30 p.m., when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was called to Woodbine Rd., near the Carroll/Howard County line, about a train wreck.

Responding deputies found that a Ford Focus had been struck by a train.

The investigation found that the driver of the Focus, a 21-year-old Woodbine man, was the third car in line near the railroad tracks.

The railroad crossing warning lights were on, and while the two cars in front of the Focus waited, the driver of the Focus drove around the other two vehicles and through the railroad crossing lights.

The vehicle was then hit by the CSX train.

Authorities say no injuries were reported, but there was front end damage to the vehicle involved and only minor damage to the train.

Howard County Fire & EMS reports that one patient refused treatment.

The driver of the Focus was issued citations for failure to stay right of center, driver failure to obey RR grade crossing gate and barrier, and driving on an expired license.

