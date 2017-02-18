Happy National Drink Wine Day

February 18, 2017 4:06 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National Drink Wine Day has been celebrated across the country every February since 2011.

The purpose of National Drink Wine Day is to “spread the love and health benefits of wine.”

There are several wine bars in Baltimore, including 13.5% in Hampden, and Grand Cru in Belvedere Square.

Total Wine in Towson has a collection of Customer Favorites in honor of this day.

There are several wineries and popular wine stores in Maryland, including Boordy Vineyards in Hydes, Serpent Ridge Vineyards in Westminster, and Linganore Wincellars in Mt. Airy.

To find out about other wineries in Maryland CLICK HERE.

