Md. Holding Tax-free Days For Energy Efficient Appliances

February 18, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Energy Efficient, Maryland Tax Break

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland shoppers are getting a break from the state’s six percent sales tax on qualifying energy efficient appliances.

From Saturday through Monday, shoppers can get the tax break on qualifying air conditioners, washers, dryers, furnaces, heat pumps, standard-size refrigerators, LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers, boilers and programmable thermostats. The Shop Maryland Energy tax free weekend promotes the purchase of appliances labeled Energy Star, meaning they are certified to use less energy.

Residents who use the weekend to upgrade appliances may qualify for additional rebates if they recycle old appliances, such as old working refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners or dehumidifiers. Residents who are interested in upgrading should contact their electric utility before purchasing new appliances to see if they are eligible for a rebate of up to $50 on each appliance.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia