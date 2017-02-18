Police Searching For Suspect In Saturday Homicide

February 18, 2017 6:37 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is searching for the person who fatally shot a man Saturday afternoon.

Police were called just after 4:30 p.m., about a shooting in the 400 block of S. Mount St.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head and chest.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

