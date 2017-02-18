Towson Player Shot During Drive-By Honored As Part Of Senior Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Towson men’s basketball forward John Davis, who was shot last week, was honored as part of Senior Night on Saturday, before the Tigers played James Madison at SECU Arena.
Davis’ season ended after he was shot in the leg during a drive-by in Philadelphia hours after Towson’s game against Drexel earlier this month.
He was supporting his team Saturday during their game against JMU.
Players and fans wore black and gold t-shirts with Davis’ initials and jersey number to show their support for Davis.
After the game, Davis had this to say when asked if he’s asked himself, “why me?,” following the shooting.
“Not one time. I believe in God and I never questioned God, never asked him why. I believe that everything happens for a reason. Like I said, more than anything, I just want to think about how blessed I am to still be here,” said Davis. “Just to be back with my teammates and family is the biggest blessing.”
