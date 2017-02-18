Weather Blog: Gorgeous Saturday

February 18, 2017 5:45 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a gorgeous Saturday, right?!? The official high Saturday was 71 degrees, and that’s a full 25 degrees above average for this time of year!

We were just 4 degrees shy of our record high of 75 (set back in 1976). A stray sprinkle or shower will be possible Saturday night, otherwise we are setting up for another unseasonably warm day on Sunday.

We are forecasting a high in the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees. There will likely be some clouds around early but plenty of sunshine by the afternoon! Enjoy!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia