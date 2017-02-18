Weather Blog: Gorgeous Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a gorgeous Saturday, right?!? The official high Saturday was 71 degrees, and that’s a full 25 degrees above average for this time of year!
We were just 4 degrees shy of our record high of 75 (set back in 1976). A stray sprinkle or shower will be possible Saturday night, otherwise we are setting up for another unseasonably warm day on Sunday.
We are forecasting a high in the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees. There will likely be some clouds around early but plenty of sunshine by the afternoon! Enjoy!
