Baltimore Co. Man Charged With Vehicular Assault After Argument

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old Baltimore County man is accused of vehicular assault after police say he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle.

George Elmer Wagner III faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment for an incident that occurred on February 18.

The Aberdeen Police Department was called to the 600 block of Walker St., just before 5 p.m., about a car wreck.

Responding officers found that 41-year-old had been hit by a vehicle that Wagner was driving.

Police investigated and found that Wagner and the victim had been in an argument over Wagner’s nephew and the victim’s son.

Following the argument, Wagner is accused of getting into a Honda Pilot, before driving over a curb and onto a sidewalk, hitting the victim.

The victim was injured, but police say he didn’t want to be taken to the hospital.

