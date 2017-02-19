Cummings: Congressional Black Caucus to meet with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus says it will meet with President Donald Trump after all.
Rep. Elijah Cummings is a senior member of the group. He told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump answered the caucus’ Jan. 19 request for a meeting “a day or so ago.” The Maryland Democrat says he expects the two parties will meet when Congress returns from a weeklong break and discuss prescription drugs and urban issues.
The possible meeting stirred controversy during Trump’s press conference last week. Responding to a reporter’s inquiry, Trump suggested that Cummings had declined a meeting and asked the reporter, who is black, to set up a meeting.
Cummings says he never rejected a meeting. On Sunday, he attributed the late acceptance to Trump apparently not being “in contact with his staff properly.”
