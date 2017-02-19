Maryland Powerball Player Wins $1 Million

February 19, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Powerball

SYKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — No one won the massive Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but someone in Maryland got richer anyway.

The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Sykesville.

The ticket matched all five white balls that were drawn but not the Powerball. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing was $349 million.

The ticket sold in Maryland was one of nine $1 million or $2 million winners around the country.

The store in Sykesville will get a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $403 million.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia