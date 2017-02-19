Police Investing Drowning In Middle River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investing a drowning at Midthorne Park in Middle River. Police say they received a call at 5:32 p.m. Sunday evening for reports of a man floating in the water at the unit block of Whitethorn Way.
Police say via twitter that the man pronounced deceased at Franklin Square Hospital. They have not released the name of the victim. Police say an investigation is continuing at this time.
