Queen Anne’s Co. Shelter Taking In Dogs From New Orleans

QUEENSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A local animal rescue group is helping overcrowded shelters in New Orleans.
Louisiana was under a state of emergency earlier this month after tornadoes wreaked havoc on communities. The Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County is now helping by bringing in dogs from the New Orleans area.
The shelter posted on social media, sharing some photos of the pups that will be coming to Maryland from the Big Easy.
“Due to the overwhelming support of the community leading to record-breaking adoption numbers, we are able to pitch in and help out! This weekend, we will be bringing in dogs from the New Orleans area!”
The shelter is hoping to make the new guests feel at home, as current shelter dogs are getting ready for their arrival.
