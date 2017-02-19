Weather Blog: Possible Record High Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are a few high clouds stretching across the area due in part to an upper-level low passing by to our south. A few sprinkles are also falling and will fizzle out early Sunday morning.

There will still be a few clouds around in the morning, before sunshine fills the sky in the afternoon. We think highs can overachieve once again on Sunday, with most models suggesting temperatures in the upper 60s.

Given how mild it currently in the morning, we rose the high above numbers once again to 72, which would tie the record.

The warmth will subside a little early this week as a backdoor cold front pushes through Sunday night. The good news is that no precipitation will occur along the front. This will lower temperatures into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, but still above normal for this time of year.

