Weather Blog: Unseasonably Warm Weekend

February 19, 2017 5:49 PM By Chelsea Ingram
It is another unseasonably warm day across the region. We started the day off with cloud cover but are finishing it with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be a bit cooler than last night with lows falling into the lower 40s… but that is still very mild for this time of year. We will cool down a bit for Monday, but we will still be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year!

Our next system will approach from the west on Monday night and Tuesday. More clouds are expected on Tuesday with a few showers possible Tuesday night. Near record warmth will be possible once again on Wednesday and Thursday.

