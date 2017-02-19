Weather Blog: Unseasonably Warm Weekend

It is another unseasonably warm day across the region. We started the day off with cloud cover but are finishing it with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be a bit cooler than last night with lows falling into the lower 40s… but that is still very mild for this time of year. We will cool down a bit for Monday, but we will still be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year!
Our next system will approach from the west on Monday night and Tuesday. More clouds are expected on Tuesday with a few showers possible Tuesday night. Near record warmth will be possible once again on Wednesday and Thursday.