$12 Million Baltimore Fund To Aid City’s Youth

February 20, 2017 10:43 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) – Baltimore officials are getting ready to launch a multi-million dollar grant program for youth in the city.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports that a 34-member task force will get together on Tuesday to develop a framework for distributing the money.

The youth fund will provide grants annually to community organizations that work with young people.
The city’s contribution to the fund is based on the value of the city’s assessable property. The latest estimate means roughly $12 million in city dollars going to the fund. Private donors can also contribute.

City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young says the youth fund will have a “major impact.”
Representatives from organizations like Catholic Charities and Associated Black Charities will serve on the task force that will determine where the money goes.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia