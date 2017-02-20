Baltimore Boot Camp Teaches Valuable Manufacturing Skills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those who need to find people to work manufacturing jobs often complain they can’t find workers who know how to use tools, do math, or have the basic training to be taught to do the job.

Now, as Mike Schuh reports, one of Kevin Plank’s businesses, Sagamore Development, is getting workers up to speed in Port Convington.

It’s called Manufacturing Bootcamp at The Foundery, and it’s where people are learning a variety of hands-on skills — woodworking, welding, computer numerically controlled machinery, textiles, 3D printing and more.

“This is a place for action,” says Foundery Executive Director Jason Hardebeck. “The Foundery is a place for people to dream, to learn, to build and ultimately create something better.”

“I see as I look into the eyes of the individuals who are sitting here, who are now part of this boot camp, hope,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said at a celebration of the program last week. “Hope for themselves, but more importantly hope for Baltimore.”

“It’s about having the power to live an independent and free life in our society,” said Tom Geddes, CEO of Plank Industries. “There’s nothing more important than that.”

Workforce training may not sound like much, but it is changing the lives of these men.

“This is one of the most inspiring things that we, in this town, get to see,” said Joe Jones, of the Center for Urban Families. “African-American men who have largely been on the opportunity sideline who are getting a chance to play the mainstream game.”

The first group of eight city residents to complete the three-month boot camp all received job offers. A second class of 16 students is currently working their way through the camp.

