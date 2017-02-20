Bill Introduced To Reinstate Death Penalty In Maryland

February 20, 2017 6:08 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is new push to reinstate the death penalty in Maryland, but only under certain circumstances.

Anne Arundel County Delegate Michael Malone is introducing House Bill 881.

It would reinstate executions for convictions in the murders of a first responder, corrections officer, or a police officer.

In the last seven years, at least 21 Maryland law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty.

If the bill becomes law, a new death chamber would need be be built and new protocols would have to be put into place.

