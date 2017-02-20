Body Found Following Fire At Vacant Baltimore House

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating the cause of death for a body found after a fire at a vacant Baltimore home Monday afternoon.
The Baltimore City Fire Department was called at 3:30 p.m., about flames showing from a home in the 4600 block of Pall Mall Rd.
Responding units were able to put out the flames, and during a search of the vacant 2-story duplex, found a man’s body inside.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death for the body found inside the home, and are investigating the cause of the fire.
Police arson units were called to the scene.
