Center Cekovsky Fractured His Ankle In Wisconsin Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland junior center Michal Cekovsky fractured his left ankle in the second half at No. 11 Wisconsin Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Mark Turgeon announced Monday.
Cekovsky appeared in 17 games for the Terps this season, averaging a career-high 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He posted 10 points before sustaining the injury with less than four minutes to go in the second half against the Badgers.
“I feel badly for Ceko as he has endured a number of injuries throughout the season,” Turgeon said. “It felt like he was really starting to turn the corner and his best basketball was ahead of him. We anticipate a full recovery for next season and we will be there to support him through the rehabilitation process.”
No. 24 Maryland hosts Minnesota Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at XFINITY Center.
