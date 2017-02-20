City State’s Attny. Pushes For Stronger Laws For Sex Assault Victims

BALIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s attorney Marilyn Mosby is once again fighting to crack down on repeat sex offenders in the state.

George Solis has more on why she and a growing coalition of supporters say the fourth time will be the charm.

Mosby’s pushing for what she says will “level the playing field” for victims of sexual assault. In the courts, she drew a lot of momentum Monday night in the state’s capital.

The successful conviction of a man prosecutors called a “serial rapist” did not come easy.

Nelson Clifford ended up getting 31 and a half years, despite efforts for a life sentence.

Clifford had been tried five times, accused of sexually assaulting women, but had been acquitted every time.

Court records say Clifford called the sex, consensual, sometimes even claiming the victim was a prostitute.

Shatia Lansdowne was one Clifford’s alleged victims. Her case didn’t end with a conviction and spoke out in Annapolis.

“I was horrified in my case and every case I had to sit through after that.”

But now a glimmer of hope for her.

“I just want this bill to be passed so that the women and children can be protected and safe the way that we should,” she says.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is once again behind the push to end violence against women by endorsing legislation to give victims of sexual assault a fighting chance.

Mosby called the current state of protections for sexual assault victims, “unfathomable.”

Now in her fourth attempt, the legislation she’s pushing would give prosecutors the ability to introduce evidence of past sexual allegations when the accused attacker claims an encounter was consensual.

“The jury should know about the defendant’s prior sexually occurrences,” she says.

“It’s extremely slanted towards the accused and it’s completely unacceptable.”

On Monday, both Mosby and Lansdowne spoke at a rally in Annapolis, addressing a slew of women’s issues both locally and nationally.

“So, ask yourself warrior women, if not us, then who? If not now, then when?” says Mosby.

Mosby confident with a growing coalition of support, this year this fight for all women, will not be in vain.

Part of Mosby’s confidence also comes from knowing the Governor is backing her push to get the law on the books.

The hearing for the “Sexual Predator Prevention Act” is scheduled for Tuesday.

The bill passed the senate last session but go nowhere in the house.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook