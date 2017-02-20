Dodgers Send LHP Vidal Nuno To Orioles For Prospect Moseley

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded veteran left-hander Vidal Nuno to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league right-hander Ryan Moseley.

The clubs announced the deal Sunday.

Nuno never pitched for the Dodgers, who acquired him from Seattle last November in a trade for catcher Carlos Ruiz.

Nuno is 5-20 with a 4.02 ERA in 126 big-league appearances with the Yankees, Diamondbacks and Mariners. He signed a $1.25 million, one-year deal in January.

The 22-year-old Moseley made a solid pro debut last season at Single-A Aberdeen. He was Baltimore’s eighth-round pick from Texas Tech in 2016.

The Dodgers needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster before announcing the signing of veteran outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, who was seen at their spring training complex in Arizona earlier Sunday.

To make 40-man roster space for Nuño, the Orioles designated left-hander T.J. McFarland for assignment.

The addition of Nuño and the move to designate McFarland keeps the Orioles’ spring training roster at 54 players.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)