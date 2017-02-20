Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster Named New National Security Adviser

BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS News) — Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has been named President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, replacing Gen. Michael Flynn who was asked to resign from that position early last week.
McMaster previously served as the director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center and deputy commanding general of futures for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.
He has also served as commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning and commander of combined joint interagency task force Shafafiyat in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The president said that he had also met with former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, and that the administration will work with him in a different capacity.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook