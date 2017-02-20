Man Drowns Near Midthorne Park In Baltimore County

February 20, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County, Drowning Death, midthorne park

Baltimore (WJZ) – Police say a man found in the water near a Baltimore County park has died.

The man’s identity has not been yet been released and is pending notification of his family.

Officials say they received a call Sunday around 5:30 of a man floating in the water near Midthorne Park on the unit block of Whitethorn Way. The man was taken to Franklin Square Hospital where we was pronounced dead.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information comes into our newsroom.
