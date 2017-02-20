Police: Drunken Driver Arrested After Hitting Officer’s Cruiser

February 20, 2017 11:25 AM

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police say a Montgomery County officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his cruiser was hit by a drunken driver.

Police say Officer Matthew Runkles was about to exit his car after arriving at a crash scene on Saturday when his cruiser was rear ended. Police say the 10-year veteran of the department sustained non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

C5FLDFdUEAAUK u Police: Drunken Driver Arrested After Hitting Officers Cruiser

 

Police identified the driver of the car that struck Runkles’ cruiser as 65-year-old Morris Moody of Silver Spring. Police say he was arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.

No one answered for a number listed for Moody on Monday and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

