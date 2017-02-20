Teen Author Hopes To Inspire Others With ‘Beautiful Serenity’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At just 16, a young photographer and published author from Baltimore hopes to inspire others that anything is possible.

Emmettia Henderson is capturing life’s beauty one photo at a time, and hopes to encourage others with her work.

“You can do anything if you set your mind to it,” said Henderson. “Don’t be afraid to show your love for anything.”

At just 16, she’s a published author, and living proof that dreams can come true – as long as you believe.

“When the world seems chaotic, remember that it is in thee O Lord do I put my trust,” said Henderson.

Pairing her photos with individual scriptures is how she created her first book, “Beautiful Serenity: November.”

The young photographer is working to publish a book for every month.

“I inspire people of all ages to do what they love, and really grab onto your passions, and continue to grow and strive to make a difference in the world.”

