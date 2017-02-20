Trimble Named Big Ten Player of the Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Week for his performances at Northwestern and No. 11 Wisconsin.

Trimble averaged 29.5 points, connected on 21-of-34 field goals (.617) and made 8-1of-12 of his three-pointers (.667) at Northwestern and No. 11 Wisconsin. The junior guard posted a career-high 32 points and connected on 12-of-17 field goals and 4-of-5 three-point attempts in the 74-64 win at Northwestern on Tuesday.

The Upper Marlboro, Md., native followed his career-best performance against the Wildcats with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-7 from the three-point line at Wisconsin.

Trimble notched his 25th double-figure scoring performance of the season at Wisconsin and his 16th consecutive. It was also his 12th game with 20 or more points this season. With 32 points against the Wildcats, Trimble became only the 11th Terrapin to record 30 or more points three times in his career.

He also passed Lonny Baxter for 10th all-time in career 20-point games with 30.

It is Trimble’s fourth career Big Ten Player of the Week honor and his second this season.

No. 24 Maryland hosts Minnesota Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at XFINITY Center.