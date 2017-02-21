8 Men Arrested As Part Of Prostitution Operation

February 21, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Howard County Police Department, Prostitution

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department arrested eight men Monday as part of a prostitution operation.

The arrests came after detectives placed fake ads on Backpage, which is a website known to be used for prostitution.

The men who replied to the ad spoke with undercover female officers, who set up a meeting at a hotel in the 9800 block of Washington Blvd., in Laurel.

When the men arrived and offered money for sex, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

The following eight men were arrested:

  • Emerson Arnez, 33, of Gaithersburg
  • Marcus Stephen Davis, 37, of Fort Washington
  • Charnell Lineal Johnson, 38, of Westminster
  • Houde Li, 26, of Halethorpe
  • Bobby Mathew, 31, of Philadelphia, Pa.
  • Cleavon Lopez Slater, 43, of Sykesville
  • Donique Olando Thompson, 31, of Severn
  • Scott Edward Waters, 41, of Manchester

