Capital Matt Niskanen On The Pressure To Win A Stanley Cup And The League’s Playoff System

Matt Niskanen is a defenseman for the Washington Capitals.

Matt joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Caps heading down the stretch towards the playoffs.

Matt started by talking about the newly enforced bye week the NHL has adapted this year and whether or not the league should try to make this an annual thing saying “in the short term it’s not good and our performance on the weekend kind of showed that but I do think there is a benefit long-term this will help us down the road.”

As for whether or not the team feels added pressure to win it all this year since they have some big name players who could depart via free agency and the expansion draft Matt said “if we want to do it with this group it has to be this year…there is always pressure no matter what to get the championship, we’re together now and trying to make the most of it.”

Matt went on to talk about a sense of urgency in the franchise and whether or not the league needs to change their playoff seeding policy back to the highest seed vs lowest seed throughout all rounds of the playoffs.