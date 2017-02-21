Report: Catcher Matt Wieters, Nationals Close To Agreement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Free agent catcher Matt Wieters has reportedly landed a deal with The Washington Nationals.
The longtime Baltimore Oriole will get a two-year contract he can opt out of after this season.
Wieters has hit 117 home runs in his eight-year career, all with Baltimore, and batted .243 with 17 home runs in 2016.
He accepted the Orioles’ qualifying offer after the 2015 season, playing on a one-year, $15.8 million deal as he completed a comeback from Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow.
The Nationals are looking to replace Wilson Ramos, who departed as a free agent after tearing knee ligaments late last season.