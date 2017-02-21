Report: Catcher Matt Wieters, Nationals Close To Agreement

February 21, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, matt wieters, mlb, The Nationals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Free agent catcher Matt Wieters has reportedly landed a deal with The Washington Nationals.

The longtime Baltimore Oriole will get a two-year contract he can opt out of after this season.

Wieters has hit 117 home runs in his eight-year career, all with Baltimore, and batted .243 with 17 home runs in 2016.

He accepted the Orioles’ qualifying offer after the 2015 season, playing on a one-year, $15.8 million deal as he completed a comeback from Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow.

The Nationals are looking to replace Wilson Ramos, who departed as a free agent after tearing knee ligaments late last season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia