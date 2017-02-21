Drone Racing League Taking Flight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first drone racing league is taking flight in Baltimore, bringing technology and engineering lessons for kids to a whole new level.

The drones are small enough that you don’t need a license. What you do need is a competitive spirit and an eagerness to learn.

They’re already in Baltimore’s skies, and soon, drones will be racing in Charm City.

“It’s an emerging sport around the world, and we knew that we had to bring it here to Baltimore for kids to experience,” said Eno Umoh, with Global Air Media.

Baltimore-owned Global Air Media is go for launch on a Baltimore drone racing league for students.

Drones will be weaving in and out of obstacles, with the pilot getting a first person view through video goggles.

“We like to call it like a real-life video game,” said Unoh.

The fun of building drones and getting them to fly is the obvious draw, but the bigger picture is about getting kids involved in science and engineering, as it takes math, engineering, and innovation to get these drones off the ground.

At workshops, like at Kid Safe Zone in Sandtown, drones spark interest in STEM, and kids get a look at their neighborhood from above.

“A racing team would lend an opportunity for more inner city children to be able to participate in something,” said Ericka Alston Buck, Penn North CEO. “They wouldn’t get this opportunity anywhere else.”

The fun of flying is propelling STEM skills to a whole new level.

“That’s the most rewarding part of our business, is seeing how drones can light up a kid’s eyes,” said Austin Brown.

The first event, called the Baltimore Drone Prix, will be April 1, at Open Works on Greenmount Ave. That’s where you can learn about these drones and try them out.

Click here for sign up information.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook