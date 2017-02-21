Former Owner Of Md. Theater Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Maryland man is set for sentencing after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

David Edward Weatherholtz pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein.

He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts.

The government will recommend a sentence of 50 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, during his sentencing, which is set for May 19.

Weatherholtz reportedly had sexual contact with at least four children during the 25 years before to his arrest in 2015.

His victims include family members and a child whom he mentored as owner of the theater “OC Jamboree.”

The investigation into Weatherholtz began in December 2014, when an undercover detective responded to a sexual internet ad that sought young males interested in sex.

The detective said he was a 13-year-old deaf boy, and after exchanging a number of messages, the two agreed to meet.

Weatherholtz was taken into custody after arriving for the meeting, and during a search of his electronic devices, authorities found sexual photos and videos of Weatherholtz with boys.

The building where Weatherholtz’s business was located was sold to a new owner, and in August 2016, an employee found a box belonging to Weatherholtz, which had a number of sexual images and videos, including children engaging in sexual acts.

