Kellogg’s Unveils Pop-Tarts Pizza, Tacos At NYC Cafe

February 21, 2017 2:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg’s is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.

Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.

