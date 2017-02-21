Missing Carroll County Woman Found Dead In A Car In Reisterstown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search for a missing Carroll County woman came to a tragic end Monday afternoon. After two weeks of searching, police found 25-year-old Kristen Spurrier dead inside a car in Reisterstown.

Now an investigation is underway into how she died.

Spurrier had been missing for 16 days. She left her home on Feb. 4 and hadn’t been seen since.

The Carroll County Sheriff, Baltimore City and Baltimore County police were all working around the clock to track her down.

A surveillance camera caught a glimpse of her at a Sunoco gas station on Reisterstown Road.

About two hours later, she spoke to her friend on her cellphone. That was the last anyone heard from her.

Officials believe she traveled alone to Baltimore County in her 2010 gray Ford Fusion.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a Baltimore County resident saw the car parked in the area of Shaftsbury Court in Reisterstown.

Inside the car, police found Spurrier’s body.

It’s not yet clear what caused her death. The family tells WJZ she had a problem with drug addiction. They believed she was doing better until her disappearance.

