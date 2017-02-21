Orioles Insider Roch Kubatko Talks Hardy, Machado & More From Sarasota

Orioles insider Roch Kubatko joined the show from training camp in Sarasota to talk about some of the new acquisitions for the club and when they should be expected to arrive.

Pitcher Vidal Nuño was signed over the weekend and outfielder Michael Bourn was signed to a minor league deal yesterday. Roch tells us the two should report by the next couple weeks. The guys also discuss how the addition of the latter could affect the Opening Day lineup.

Roch tells us there’s not too much to report as far as how the team looks, with it being so early into spring training, but the absence of Chris Tillman and J.J. Hardy has been noticeable. Kubatko said, “It was a little jarring in the early days of camp. Your number one starter and your starting short stop and infield leader, you don’t want those guys going down early in camp like that.”

Manny Machado has turned some heads on social media with a picture that depicted him looking “ripped” so the guys talk about that as well.

Catcher Matt Wieters is also a topic of discussion and his reported talks with the Washington Nationals. Listen in for all that and more!