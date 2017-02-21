Orioles Re-Sign Michael Bourn To Minor-League Contract

February 21, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Michael Bourn, mlb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles continue to add veteran presence to the roster.

The Orioles re-signed Michael Bourn to a minor-league deal on Monday night with an invitation to Spring Training.

Bourn made 11 starts with the Orioles, nine of them in right field after the Orioles made Mark Trumbo the DH in September. In 24 games with the Orioles in 2016, Bourn hit .283/.358/.435 with two homers, eight RBI and two stolen bases.

Bourn was originally acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks last August.

 

