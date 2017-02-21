Police Arrest ‘Godfather’ Of ’12 O’Clock’ Boys On ‘Chop Shop’ Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have recently charged a man considered the “godfather of the 12 O’Clock Boys,” who they say was maintaining a “chop shop” for stolen bikes and parts. Police also arrested several other riders.

Police reportedly used social media, as well as body cam footage to identify suspects before making arrests.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, says 40-year-old Dawayne Davis, also known as “Wheelie Wayne” was arrested earlier this month and charged with 15 counts, including theft scheme and removing or obliterating serial numbers on dirt bike engines.

Davis is one of the best-known dirt bike riders in the city and has also been part of efforts to get a dirt bike park established in Baltimore.

The Sun reports police used Instagram videos and footage from officer body-worn cameras to charge four other men with disorderly conduct and dirt bike violations.

Davis was arrested on February 8 and was released after posting $25,000 bail.

Police raided Davis’ southwest Baltimore home back in August 2016, where police say the basement was being used as a mechanic shop. Police, however, did not apply for charges until January 30.

In a police report from Det. Jim Frauenhoffer, officers found four dirt bikes “known to the detectives as the dirt bikes being used by [Davis] and his friends during their dirt bike violations on Baltimore City streets.”

Police report they found a bike with a stolen engine installed in it, a stolen quad bike, other engines from bikes that had been reported stolen, and engines with obliterated serial numbers.

Det. Frauenhoffer wrote in his charging documents, that Davis’ shop “defines the definition of a chop shop.”

In the charging documents for four other riders, police said they watched a video uploaded to Instagram on Dec. 28, which showed riders performing tricks in the 3900 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Dirt bike riding remains an illegal pastime in the city, despite its popularity. Police have cracked down on riders, as well as various related thefts and traffic violations.

“None of the dirt bikes being ridden in the video displayed a registration plate, a brake light, a headlight, nor turn signals,” Frauenhoffer wrote.

Detective Frauenhoffer, paired the social media footage with body camera footage from an officer who had encountered the riders.

Police say there was a crowd of people watching and filming the riders, who saw the officer and “attempted to taunt him in front of the crowd by pulling up in front of oncoming traffic, causing the traffic to come to a complete stop,” the detective wrote.

Riding a dirt bike in Baltimore brings a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

To read the full story from the Baltimore Sun CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook