Police Investigating ATM Skimming Device Found At Local Store

February 21, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: ATM Skimming

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for ATM skimming devices after one was found at a Maryland store.

The skimming device was found at the 7-11 on Rt. 197, near Rt. 198, in Laurel.

 

The public is reminded that when approaching an ATM or any place where you use your card, check for signs of tampering.

Police say that if something looks different or suspicious, such as loose parts, do not use that ATM.

If you suspect a skimming device has been attached to a card reader, contact the business or police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia