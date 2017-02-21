Police Investigating ATM Skimming Device Found At Local Store

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for ATM skimming devices after one was found at a Maryland store.
The skimming device was found at the 7-11 on Rt. 197, near Rt. 198, in Laurel.
The public is reminded that when approaching an ATM or any place where you use your card, check for signs of tampering.
Police say that if something looks different or suspicious, such as loose parts, do not use that ATM.
If you suspect a skimming device has been attached to a card reader, contact the business or police.
