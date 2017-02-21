Police Search For Suspects In Armed Robbery Of Auto Parts Store

February 21, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for the two men who robbed an auto parts store Monday night.

Police say the robbery happened just before 7:45 p.m., at the Advance Auto Parts store located in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway, in Brooklyn Park.

 

Employees told responding officers that two armed suspects, who were wearing masks, came into the store.

They demanded money from the register, before fleeing on foot. Authorities searched the area, but were unable to find the suspects.

