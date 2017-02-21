Pugh, Van Hollen Promote Job Growth At Port Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One trillion dollars and 15 million jobs. It’s part of why U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen was in Baltimore today.

Marcus Washington with more on the infrastructure attraction that could create a lot of local jobs.

When President Trump started speaking of investing a trillion dollars in infrastructure across the country, Senator Van Hollen wanted to make sure one of the biggest job engines for the state was in the running to get the federal dollars and potential new good paying jobs.

The Port of Baltimore has been a huge part of growth in the city even the world for generations. So it’s sustaining growth is important to the city and state.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh greeted Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen as he toured the port of Baltimore for the first time as a U.S. Senator.

Mayor Pugh says when you’re talking about federal dollars needed for the port, includes creating job opportunities in the city.

“Having our senator, Chris Van Hollen here is a big statement for Baltimore, because it means that he really understands what needs to be done in order to increase jobs and create more opportunities for Baltimore,” she says.

Senator Van Hollen is hoping to get parts of the one-trillion dollars for American infrastructure, a plan called for by President Trump.

“And this means jobs in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, throughout the state of Maryland and beyond.”

“We’re in a growth mode. We have a lot of new volume coming to us and without the dredging [removal of sediments and debris] being taken care of, without new land development opportunities, we can’t continue to grow the port.”

For the third year, the Port of Baltimore has been ranked top port in the country.

Senator Van Hollen toured some of the newest additions to the port, including a cargo x-ray scanner. It will be able to fully scan all material inside containers before ever opening a door. This is just one part of a growing opportunity sitting at the gateway to Baltimore.

“Because there is such a crying need throughout the country to make sure we’re competitive as a country in the 21st century, and it puts a lot of people to work in good-paying jobs,” says Van Hollen.

Senator Van Hollen was asked today if there was a date of when we could see these jobs at the port of Baltimore, there is no set date at this time.

There is no detailed plan for president trumps infrastructure plan. Senate democrats have created and proposed a one-trillion dollar infrastructure blueprint, but that has not received support or a response from senate republicans or the president.

