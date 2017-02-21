Report Supports Police Car Bombing Suspect’s Insanity Plea

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man accused of pipe-bombing an unoccupied police car has had a mental-health evaluation that supports his insanity plea, but he also faces new federal charges.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said Tuesday it could take weeks to sort out the complications involving 23-year-old Kyle Mueller of Thurmont.

Mueller is charged in state court with 10 counts stemming from an explosion that damaged a Thurmont Police Department SUV in August.

Smith says a court-ordered examination concluded that Mueller is not criminally responsible for the incident. Prosecutors plan to have their own expert review the report.

Meanwhile, a federal grand jury in Baltimore indicted Mueller last week on four counts stemming from the same incident. Smith says he doesn’t know yet if his office will defer to federal prosecutors.

