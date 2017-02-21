Snapchat Spectacles Now Available Online

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Now finding a pair of Snapchat sunglasses is easier than ever.
The glasses allow you to film snaps at the touch of a button. The videos are then saved on your Snapchat app ready to be edited or shared.
The social media company is now selling the revolutionary camera enabled sunglasses online. The glasses were released in late 2016, but only available in scarce vending machines across the country.
Now you can purchase the glasses online in the United States by going to spectacles.com
You can choose between three different colors including teal, coral and black. The glasses cost $130 per pair and come with a charging case and cable.
